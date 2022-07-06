Liv Morgan to defend SmackDown Women's Championship against two former champions at upcoming WWE event

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against two former champions at the company's upcoming live event.

Last week at Money in the Bank, Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship. However, her victory was short-lived as Liv cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on The Rowdy One to become the new champion.

Morgan is set to defend her coveted title against Ronda Rousey and Natalya in a triple-threat match at a Live Event in Ottawa, Canada. The show will emanate from the Canadian Tire Center on Saturday, August 20 and will feature top stars from SmackDown.

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre is also advertised for the show. The duo will compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, things could change at the company's upcoming premium live event as The Tribal Chief will defend his world titles against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam.

WWE is reportedly planning Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam

Liv Morgan stunned the wrestling world on Saturday by cashing in her Money In The Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey, wasting no time after her ladder match victory.

However, the former Riott Squad member might have to face The Rowdy One in another singles match at the company's upcoming premium live event. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is planning to give Rousey her rematch against Liv at SummerSlam:

Right now, the plan is Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, which kind of surprises me in a lot of ways. Especially because they didn’t leave with any heat. Ronda just hugged her, walked out of the ring, and let her have her moment."

Meltzer also noted that the original plan was for Ronda to face off against Charlotte Flair. However, there’s still no word on when The Queen might return to the ring. Charlotte has been off TV programming since her match against The Rowdy One at WrestleMania Backlash where she was kayfabe injured.

