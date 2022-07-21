"I’m going to survive Ronda Rousey" - Liv Morgan delivers defiant message ahead of SummerSlam encounter

Liv Morgan seemed very prepared for her SmackDown Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

Earlier this month at Money in the Bank event, not only did Morgan climb the ladder and secure the briefcase, she shocked the world when she cashed in later that night on Ronda Rousey to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the very first time.

Liv Morgan was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show today to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her upcoming title defense against a 100% Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, Morgan explained why she will defeat The Baddest Woman on the Planet at WWE's second biggest show of the year.

"I know I'm walking into my own championship match as the underdog," Liv Morgan began. "I know that people think that I'm only champion because I cashed in on a less than 100% Ronda Rousey. People are doubting I pull through with a Ronda Rousey that's at 100%, and I've sat with this, and I've thought about it. Do you know why I know I'm gonna Pat? It's because I love it more than her and I want it more than her. I didn't grow up wanting to be a UFC champion. I didn't grow up wanting to be an Olympic athlete. I grew up wanting to be a WWE Champion. So I'm a WWE superstar through and through that lives and breathes and dies for this business. So that's why I'm going to survive Ronda Rousey."

Liv Morgan on when she realized she had the support of the WWE Universe

The support from the fans for Liv Morgan has been stronger than ever. When asked about when she started to feel the WWE Universe truly began to back her, Morgan said it happened last year heading into that Money in the Bank event.

"Yeah, I feel like around Money in the Bank last year. I cut this one promo on SmackDown that was during commercial break, and they'd asked me how I felt going into Money in the Bank, and I just said, this is my time. How excited I was, and the crowd broke out in you deserve it chants. And I felt that was the first time that I realized the support that I had," Liv Morgan revealed. "And ever since then, it's kind of just elevated and taken this life of its own, but I just feel like it's because the crowd knows me. They know my heart, and they've been watching me do this the last eight years without any promise of anything. They just want me to succeed, and it's made all the difference."

