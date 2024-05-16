Liv Morgan details saving herself and former WWE Superstar from a potential fire incident

Liv Morgan reflected on saving herself and her real-life best friend CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana during her time in WWE) from a scary incident not too long ago.

While Morgan and Perry were involved in a controversial storyline during their time together in WWE, they have been close friends in real life. With CJ separated from Miro, she currently lives with Liv at her house.

During her recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Liv Morgan detailed a scary incident that took place at her house. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also noted how her experience in pro wrestling saved her and CJ Perry from a potential fire.

“So like two weeks ago, I fly home from Monday Night Raw and CJ is staying in my house, we’re best friends. So she’s staying at my house and she’s like, do you want tacos? And I’m like, yeah. So she puts taco shells in the oven because she wanted to toast them a little bit. And in typical CJ fashion, she hit broil instead of bake. I don’t know if y’all know what broil is, but broil is like fire."

She continued:

"So pretty much my oven went on fire and we’re like, oh my god. I know I have a fire extinguisher and I only know how to use a fire extinguisher because of Extreme Rules 2022. So I swear, in that moment, you don’t even know I’m like, Thank you wrestling. So I put out the oven fire and then it burst into flames again. And I’m like, Oh my gosh, so I put out the fire again. And then that was it."

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan will challenge for the Women's World Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Liv Morgan has come a long way since her infamous storyline involving Bobby Lashley and CJ Perry. The 29-year-old is one of the top female stars in WWE currently and will challenge for the Women's World Championship at the company's upcoming premium live event, King and Queen of the Ring.

Expand Tweet

There are speculations of Dominik Mysterio helping Morgan in her match against Becky Lynch as multiple clues regarding the two working together have been dropped in the last few weeks. We will find out the answer in less than 10 days as Liv Morgan takes on The Man for the Women's World Championship.