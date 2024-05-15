Possible proof that Dominik Mysterio is secretly involved with 29-year-old female star behind Rhea Ripley's back

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been in an on-screen relationship ever since the latter turned heel. However, Dirty Dom's recent actions could result in friction between the two.

After holding the Women's World Championship for over 350 days, Mami had to relinquish the title after suffering an injury during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan. Liv had previously stated that she was coming for everything dear to The Eradicator and it seems like she is on course to do just that as she will be facing Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of The Ring.

However, it seems like the 29-year-old has more than the title on her mind as there are speculations that she could end up stealing Dominik Mysterio from Rhea. The duo were spotted leaving from the same room backstage a few weeks back on WWE RAW and recently Liv was seen with Dom's bandana in her pocket.

The former NXT North American Champion added more fuel to the fire as he liked Liv Morgan's recent picture on Instagram where the latter was talking about her revenge tour.

Expand Tweet

This wasn't the first time Dominik Mysterio was caught liking one of Rhea's fiercest rivals' pictures. Surely Mami won't be too happy about the Latino star's moves in her absence.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are currently injured

Both Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are currently out of action after suffering injuries to the shoulder. While Mami was taken out by Liv Morgan during their backstage brawl, Dom supposedly suffered a freak accident during his match against Andrade last month on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Dirty Dom has been a regular face on WWE programming despite being medically not cleared to compete. However, The Eradicator is on a hiatus currently. She is expected to return by the time of WWE SummerSlam and is likely to go after the Women's World Championship, which is currently held by Becky Lynch.

The Man will defend the title against Liv Morgan at WWE's upcoming premium live event in Saudi Arabia and many believe Dirty Dom could help Morgan at the event to officially announce their union.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback