Liv Morgan explains what she would do if Dexter Lumis kidnaps her (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has explained why Dexter Lumis abducting her would be a huge mistake.

The former NXT star made a surprise appearance on the August 8th episode of Monday Night RAW following AJ Styles' match against The Miz in the main event. He was dragged out of the arena by security for trespassing.

Last week on the red brand, Lumis stunned the world when he kidnapped The A-Lister during a tag team match. On this week's episode of RAW, he was spotted in the back of the former WWE Champion's car while the latter was trying to leave the arena.

Speaking to Liam Power of Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Liv Morgan stated that if Dexter Lumis were to abduct her, she'd force him to let her go by driving him crazy.

"I feel like he would let me go, because I feel like I could be so so so annoying and so loud and so obnoxious and just really annoy him that he is going to be like, 'I don't even want her, go back home,'" said Morgan.

Will Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Championship run continue after WWE Clash at the Castle?

At Money in the Bank, Morgan's dream of becoming champion in WWE finally came true when she pinned Ronda Rousey to capture the coveted SmackDown Women's Title.

She successfully defended it against The Baddest Woman on the Planet at SummerSlam, although there was a controversial finish. At WWE Clash at the Castle, Liv will put her title on the line against Rousey's best friend, Shayna Baszler.

The Queen of Spades has never held the title before, and she'll be looking to change that at the event. Baszler is one of the most dangerous superstars in WWE, and she has what it takes to dethrone Liv Morgan to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

