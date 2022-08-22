"Not even the beginning" - 4-time Champion reacts to Liv Morgan displaying her bruises after WWE SmackDown

Shayna Baszler sent out a warning to Liv Morgan ahead of their match at Clash at the Castle. Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at the premium live event.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the current SmackDown Women's Champion faced Shotzi in a winning effort. Following the match, Baszler threatened Morgan and attacked her with a kick to the face before leaving the ring.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan posted a photo of herself showing off her injury, as she wished the fans a good morning. Responding to the same tweet, The Queen of Spades sent out a bold message mentioning that it is just the beginning of the brutality:

Not even the beginning. Get your glitter ready, more tears coming…

Check out Shayna Baszler's tweet below:

Liv Morgan engaged in a Twitter altercation with Shayna Baszler following the latter's warning

Liv Morgan engaged in a Twitter altercation with Shayna Baszler following the latter's bold message.

Responding to Baszler's recent tweet, the SmackDown Women's Champion posted a GIF of herself kissing her title and captioned it as:

"Ready and waiting"

Check out Liv Morgan's response below:

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Shayna's bold message. While some of them wanted The Queen of Spades to defeat Morgan at Clash at the Castle, others wanted the SmackDown Women's Champion to defend the title successfully.

Here are some of the most interesting fan tweets:

Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Money in the Bank premium live event. After winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, Morgan successfully cashed in on Ronda Rousey.

The rivalry between Baszler and Morgan brewed when the former won the #1 contender's match for the SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Natalya, and Sonya Deville.

It will be interesting to see if The Queen of Spades can keep her word by defeating Morgan at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event.

