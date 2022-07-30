Watch: Liv Morgan displays gruesome bruises ahead of her SummerSlam match against Ronda Rousey

In the aftermath of this week's episode of SmackDown, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to display her bruises after teaming up with Ronda Rousey on the show.

The two defeated Natalya and Sonya Deville in a tag team match last night on SmackDown. Morgan will now defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against The Baddest Woman On The Planet tonight at The Biggest Party of The Summer - SummerSlam.

Taking to social media, Morgan posted the following clip and also sent a short message to Rousey.

Check out her tweet below:

Morgan captured her first-ever championship at the Money In The Bank premium live event. She cashed in her contract on Rousey following the latter's title defense against Natalya.

The two babyfaces have been in a feud since then and will cross paths in a proper rematch at the Nissan Stadium.

The WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan's tweet

The WWE Universe reacted to Liv Morgan's clip by showing their concerns for the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, others shared photos of the champ from this week's episode of SmackDown as well.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions from the WWE Universe:

It is safe to say that a significant portion of the WWE Universe is rooting for Morgan to retain her title. Meanwhile, on a recent edition of After the Bell, WWE commentator Corey Graves expressed his belief that the SmackDown Women's Champion is going to get destroyed:

"I'm gonna go on record here, I think Ronda Rousey is going to destroy Liv Morgan. Destroy, and I mean maliciously," said Graves. "I mean Ronda Rousey needs this to survive, to continue to be Rowdy Ronda Rousey, the Baddest Woman on the Planet. She got caught and if Ronda doesn't show up at Nashville and dismantles Liv Morgan, and inflict punishment, the likes of which we've never seen Ronda, to the point where maybe it's uncomfortable for people to watch."

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see if Morgan will get past her biggest challenge at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far