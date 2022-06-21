Photo: Liv Morgan displays gruesome scars on her face 

Liv Morgan has taken to social media to display the scars on her face.

Morgan is currently in preparation for the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She was recently in action at the WWE live event in Billings. At the event, she unsuccessfully challenged for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

By the looks of it, Morgan might have picked up her scars while competing at the First Interstate Arena, but it wasn't confirmed on her end.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old shared a close-up photo of herself which can be seen at this link.

At the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, Morgan will share the ring with Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Raquel Rodriguez. The women are the only ones to have qualified for the Women's Ladder Match so far.

Morgan qualified for the match after teaming up with Alexa Bliss on RAW, as the duo defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop in a tag team match.

Liv Morgan has clarified that she won't be friends with Alexa Bliss leading up to Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss qualified for the Money in the Bank match together in a tag team match. Despite teaming up with her on RAW, Morgan has claimed that she won't be able to form a friendship with Bliss.

Speaking on an edition of RAW Talk, Morgan sent the following message to the former RAW Women's Champion:

"Alexa, as much as I've had so much fun with [sic] teaming with you. So much fun like the best of my life. I kinda like can't be your friend anymore because I'm totally climbing up that ladder and grabbing that briefcase. It's mine baby. It's coming home with me. It's my birthday gift to myself."

Liv Morgan has been unsuccessful in her attempt to win a championship in WWE so far. However, by capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase, she can get one step closer to winning a title.

