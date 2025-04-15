Liv Morgan drops subtle relationship split tease on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan was defeated by Bayley last night on WWE RAW, but it seems that the result isn't the only thing that the WWE Universe is talking about today.

Morgan debuted an interesting attire for last night's show, and Carlito, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Raquel Rodriguez's names were all featured on the legs of her new gear. However, Dominik Mysterio's name was surprisingly not featured.

This led to questions as to why Dominik's name wasn't on the attire since he isn't just a member of The Judgment Day but also her partner. Morgan and Mysterio have been in an on-screen relationship that predates her addition to The Judgment Day last year at SummerSlam, but this may be the first hint that there's an issue between the couple.

Morgan has been pushing for her "Daddy" Dom to want more ahead of WrestleMania, but if he comes up short in the Fatal Four-Way Match for the Intercontinental Title this weekend, then she could take Finn Balor's side instead. Of course, this is also their chance to be champions at the same time, as Mysterio is the current favorite to win in Vegas.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio to leave WrestleMania 41 as champions?

Liv Morgan will team up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Bayley and Lyra Valkyria with their Women's Tag Team Championship on the line this weekend. If she and Big Mami Cool retain the title, and Dominik Mysterio comes out on top in his Fatal Four-Way, they could be champions at the same time.

Mysterio has the odds stacked against him since he will take on Penta, Bron Breakker, and his teammate, Finn Balor. That being said, there are no rules in a Fatal Four-Way, and anyone can be pinned for the title to change hands. This could potentially favor Dominik.

