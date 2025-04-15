Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: All 4 stars' chances at WrestleMania 41 ranked

Bron Breakker has a tall task ahead of him at WrestleMania 41. The Unpredictable Badass will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor in a Fatal-Four Way match.

Considering the rules of the traditional Fatal-Four Way match, Breakker doesn't have to be involved in the final decision to lose his IC Title. This gives each competitor a 25% chance to win the men's workhorse championship.

In reality, the odds aren't even. On that note, we rank all four competitors' chances of walking out of Mania with the IC Championship, beginning with the least likely winner.

#4. Penta is the least likely to walk out of WrestleMania with the Intercontinental Championship

Penta is undefeated in singles competition. If he had a one-on-one clash against Bron Breakker at The Show of Shows, he would have probably won the Intercontinental Championship. However, the Fatal-Four Way has drastically decreased the luchador's chances of winning his first-ever 'Mania match.

Triple H is high on Penta, but it may be too soon to put the IC Title on him. For his protection, the former AEW star will likely not be involved in the pinfall or submission, but he is unlikely to win.

With Rey Fenix on SmackDown, Hunter may be compelled to move Penta to the blue brand for a reunion with his brother. Adding the IC Title into the fold would only complicate matters and potentially overshadow the belt.

#3. Finn Balor could revive his fortunes with an IC Championship win

Owing to the sheer number of pinfall losses he has taken, Finn Balor has been nicknamed "Pin Balor" on social media. But The Prince's fortunes may change at WrestleMania 41 if he wins the Intercontinental Championship.

The inaugural Universal Champion has gained momentum recently. He became the first person to pin Penta during a tag team match. Last week, Balor was the last man standing in a wild brawl involving his opponents at 'Mania.

Furthermore, Balor is the only one who has won the IC Title at 'Mania. At WrestleMania 35, The Demon defeated Bobby Lashley to win the coveted belt in a quick match. Hence, it is difficult to bet against The Prince.

However, Balor has repeatedly squandered many of his championship opportunities. Triple H has used him to put over talent, and he may do the same in Vegas again.

#2. Despite tough odds, Bron Breakker has a good chance of retaining the IC Championship

In less than a year on the main roster, Bron Breakker has run through Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Sheamus, and Ludwig Kaiser. Breakker's IC Championship reign has been thoroughly enjoyable, and it could continue beyond WrestleMania 41.

Despite tough odds, The Unpredictable Badass has survived similar situations in the past. At Survivor Series: WarGames 2024, Breakker retained the IC Title against Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser in a Triple Threat.

The reigning IC Champion has already Speared all three of his WrestleMania opponents, but he has been outsmarted by The Judgment Day on multiple occasions, which decreases his odds of retaining the belt.

#1. Dominik Mysterio will most likely win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41

Among all four competitors, Dominik Mysterio walks into WrestleMania 41 with the least momentum. Dirty Dom has failed to gain important wins heading into The Show of Shows.

Balor and Penta have each stood tall in their multiple confrontations, but the same cannot be said for the self-proclaimed 'Modern Day Eddie Guerrero.' Nonetheless, this pattern of poor booking, combined with brewing storylines, makes Dom the favorite to win the IC Championship at WrestleMania.

The win doesn't have to be convincing. A potential scenario is Breakker trying to cover Balor after hitting a thunderous Spear, only for Dom to throw the champion out of the ring to steal the victory.

