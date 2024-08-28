Liv Morgan expresses her fondness for Dominik Mysterio; The latter responds

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan recently expressed her fondness for fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio on social media. "Dirty" Dom also posted his response to Morgan's words.

Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam, aligning himself with the former Riott Squad member to help her retain the Women's World Championship. Later on at the premium live event, Finn Balor helped Gunther end Damian Priest's reign as the World Heavyweight Champion. Both the original members of the faction were kicked out at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Judgment Day members and The Terror Twins have been firing shots at each other on social media for the last few weeks. In addition to all the trolls, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have been portraying their on-screen characters on social media as well. The 30-year-old took to her Instagram account earlier today to express affection for the younger Mysterio.

"A man you go to war for ….❤️‍🔥"

Check out the Instagram post below:

The former NXT North American Champion posted his response to Morgan's message in the comments section.

"😈🖤," he wrote.

Dominik Mysterio's comment on Liv Morgan's Instagram post.

Former WWE employee predicts the future of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio's storyline

Former WWE veteran Tommy Carlucci shared an interesting prediction regarding The Judgment Day's future.

Speaking on Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word, Carlucci predicted that Morgan would control The Judgment Day, including Finn Balor, without the inaugural WWE Universal Champion even realizing it. The man who spent over 30 years with the Stamford-based company believes the Women's World Champion hasn't even let "Dirty" Dom in on her plans for the faction.

"I think as the storyline goes on, she's [Liv Morgan] gonna be controlling everything, even Finn. And Finn doesn't even know it that he's being controlled by Liv. That's how smart she is. I think they're really investing in her, and we all know there's an angle here with her and Dom and stuff like that. I don't think she's even smartened up Dom of what she has planned for The Judgment Day. That's what I'm thinking," he said. [From 20:46 to 21:19]

Check out Tommy Carlucci's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will lock horns with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a mixed-tag team match at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see if The Terror Twins will get their revenge this coming Saturday.

