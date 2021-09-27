Liv Morgan on the fan response to having her SmackDown match at Madison Square Garden cut

Liv Morgan recently had a tag team match on WWE SmackDown canceled on her as the company made its long-awaited return to Madison Square Garden.

This was something that the WWE Universe wasn't happy about and vociferously made their opinions known on social media following the show.

Ahead of Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things WWE. When asked about the fan response to the tag team match that was cut on the Madison Square Garden episode of WWE SmackDown, Morgan had high praise for the WWE Universe. The match was supposed to feature Liv Morgan teaming up with Toni Storm to take on Zelina Vega and Carmella.

"It’s awesome because fans want women on the show," Liv Morgan said. "They want to see the girls. When you have a two-hour show and only spend five minutes on the women, they want more. We are so grateful for that. This specific scenario where it’s easy to be discouraged or want to place blame and lash out and speak out about something."

Liv Morgan on the WWE Universe being a voice for the women's roster

Liv Morgan believes the response from the WWE Universe is way more powerful than anything she or the other women on the roster could do backstage because their voice matters.

"One of the reasons the WWE Universe is so cool is I don’t need to do that because they are going to do it for us," Liv Morgan continued. "They are going to make it known. That is way more powerful than me being like, “I’m unhappy because of this.” The fans make it known they want the women on the show. It speaks volumes."

