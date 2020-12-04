Liv Morgan finally opens up on being removed from WWE TV for six months after match with Charlotte Flair

Liv Morgan's WWE career has been nothing but a topsy-turvy ride. The former NXT Superstar was always perceived as a talent with immense potential, and she was even tipped to be a breakout singles star in 2019.

However, Morgan's push was nixed, and the Superstar spent several months on the sidelines without any creative direction.

Liv Morgan opened up on the struggles she has faced in the WWE during the WWE Network Special: Liv Forever.

WWE split up the Riott Squad during the Superstar Shake-up in 2019, and Liv Morgan was kept away from TV until she appeared on SmackDown. Morgan was booked to be in a big moment as she called out Charlotte Flair during a Townhall meeting. Liv Morgan even faced the Queen but was taken off TV after the match.

"One week became two weeks and then a lot of weeks - it was three months. In July 2019, I finally got my opportunity and returned to action against The Queen, Charlotte Flair. I finally made my debut on SmackDown. I spoke up in a town hall meeting. I called Charlotte out, and we had a match, which ended up to me setting off on a journey to find myself."

Liv Morgan didn't wrestle for six months after her match against Charlotte Flair. WWE finally got her back as part of the storyline between Lana, Rusev, and Bobby Lashley. WWE wanted a 'stripped-down Liv Morgan with less makeup to eliminate the distraction. Liv decided to play it safe by going back to dyeing her hair blonde.

"It was the slowest burn ever. Over the next couple of months, I waited and waited until I got the news in September of 2019. All I got told really was, 'We want a stripped-down Liv with less makeup and less distraction.' So, I played it safe, and I was like, 'I'm going to just go back to blonde.' No one's really telling me anything of what this new look should be. So, I just took it upon myself, and I just dyed my hair blonde."

WWE began airing vignettes of Liv Morgan's new character before returning as part of the RAW storyline. Morgan was also scheduled to have a dark match against Ember Moon. However, the match was pulled as WWE didn't want her new gimmick to be exposed to the crowd.

Liv Morgan's conversation with Paul Heyman before her WWE TV return

Morgan would finally return to WWE TV and be revealed as Lana's former love interest. Morgan detailed the conversation she had with Paul Heyman before her return.

"I got a FaceTime from Paul Heyman. Tell me this is your debut. I'm like, 'Yes!' because none of my pitches worked. None of anyone else's pitches worked; I'm about to debut. He says that I will be crashing Bobby and Lana's wedding and revealing myself as a past secret lover of Lana," remembered Morgan. "The thought process was to re-debut Liv in the biggest way possible."

Morgan admitted that she has struggled to cope with the 'undefined' nature of her character, and all she would love is to be herself on WWE programming.

"I got told we were going with Liv as an undefined character. As we kept going, I kind of lost more and more sight of who I was supposed to be," revealed Morgan. "I'm getting the most spotlight I've ever gotten since I've been signed. This is not the time to not look confident or strong on TV, but it was very hard just because I just didn't believe in myself." H/t WrestlingInc

Liv Morgan is currently back with Ruby Riott on SmackDown, but it could be a while until we see WWE reignite her singles push.