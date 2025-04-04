Liv Morgan FINALLY reacts to John Cena's shocking heel turn with three-word message

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has spoken up about John Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event earlier this year. Morgan wasn't surprised with Cena embracing his dark side.

Cena turned heel in one of the most shocking moments in WWE history and attacked Cody Rhodes during the final moments of the PLE. Cena and Rhodes have been feuding on WWE TV since then and will compete in an Undisputed WWE Title match in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

While speaking with Khel Now, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan opened up about Cena's heel turn. She had a three-word reaction to the epic moment:

"We weren't surprised."

John Cena has a sinister goal in mind, and it involves Ric Flair

John Cena wants to win his 17th World Title at 'Mania and make the WWE Universe forget Ric Flair, who has 16 World Title reigns. He's also hell-bent on ruining pro-wrestling. Here's what The Franchise Player said a promo he delivered on a recent episode of RAW:

"The championship is a symbol, of the center of all this and the toy belt I made for you, disrespected tradition and disrespected your legacy. Listen closely because that was the biggest mistake you ever made, in that one single moment you were vulnerable enough to actually tell you what means the most to you in this life and now that I know that, I am going to ruin wrestling. [crowd boos] I am going to ruin wrestling for every fan, for every wrestler, for everyone." [H/T: Cagematch]

Only time will tell if John Cena manages to ruin pro-wrestling by defeating Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows. Cena is close to leaving pro-wrestling for good as he is set to retire in late 2025. No fan had imagined that they would get to see a heel Cena during his final year in WWE, but the impossible finally happened and fans are beyond excited for 'Mania.

