Liv Morgan and Finn Balor react to Dominik Mysterio celebrating WWE anniversary

Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, and Natalya reacted to Dominik Mysterio celebrating his fourth WWE anniversary. Morgan and Balor are Judgment Day stablemates with Mysterio.

Mysterio helped Morgan retain the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, Balor cost Damian Priest the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther. The next night on RAW, Balor revealed the new version of The Judgment Day, featuring Morgan, Mysterio, JD McDonagh, and Carlito.

On Instagram, Mysterio shared photos covering his journey from his debut to the present day. Reacting to the post, Balor sent a one-word message to the former NXT North American Champion.

Check out Morgan, Balor, and Natalya's reactions:

Rey Mysterio is open to a trilogy against his son Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has discussed the idea of a trilogy against his son, Dominik Mysterio. At WrestleMania 39, Rey defeated Dominik. The two also crossed paths in a mixed tag team match on RAW.

Speaking in an interview with Comicbook Nation at Fanatics Fest, the Hall of Famer stated he wants to face his son in a mustache and hair vs. mask match. Rey said:

"If that trilogy does happen, and when it does, I am willing to put my mask on the line. And he loves his mullet so much, so I would be expecting for him to put his mullet on the line. That or his Dirty Sanchez [mustache],"

Dominik Mysterio is currently involved in a feud with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. At the upcoming Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Mysterio and Liv Morgan will face The Terror Twins in a mixed tag team match.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, The Judgment Day took out the Terror Twins after executing a perfectly orchestrated attack on their former stablemates. It remains to be seen which team walks out victorious in Germany.

