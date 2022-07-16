"What you think about me is none of my business"- Liv Morgan fires back at her detractors 

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently addressed her critics, stating she does not pay much attention to them and instead focuses on making herself better.

Morgan celebrated the biggest victory of her career at Money in the Bank as she cashed in her contract on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. While she mostly received great reactions to her big win at the company's premium live event, some people have doubted her position at the top of the card.

On the latest episode of the After the Bell podcast, Liv Morgan said:

“Everyone has their opinion and everyone is entitled to their own opinion,” Morgan stated. “What you think about me is none of my business, you know? If you love me, if you hate me, I mean, I can only do what I feel is right and that’s something that I’ve kind of done my whole career.” (h/t- Wrestling inc)

Serena🌙 @ArtifexSerena 🖤 The Face of SmackDown and a damn good fighting Champion The Face of SmackDown and a damn good fighting Champion💙🖤 https://t.co/ijpGXtF5xe

Liv Morgan has received tremendous support at WWE events

Morgan stunned the wrestling fraternity at the company's latest premium live event as she outperformed top female stars to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. Liv's victory was met with a huge ovation from the crowd who were overjoyed to see their favorite underdog win the big prize.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, fan support for Morgan hasn’t dropped since her title win. The report also mentioned that her merchandise was selling in high numbers at these events.

The former Riott squad member faced off against Natalya and Ronda Rousey in a triple-threat match at recent WWE Live Events. She is also set to defend her title against The Rowdy One at SummerSlam.

Morgan was also in action on this week's SmackDown. She locked horns with Natalya in a championship contender match. However, the Queen of Harts was unable to secure a title match for herself as Liv picked up the victory.

