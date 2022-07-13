Liv Morgan reportedly gets massive reactions at WWE events

The WWE Universe really seems to love Liv Morgan as the SmackDown Women's Champion, and is making that clear with its cheers.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, a WWE source who toured with the SmackDown roster over the weekend revealed that they had never heard louder pops for Morgan than what she received at house shows this past weekend.

It has also been noted that her merchandise was selling in high numbers at these events. As of now, she is one of the biggest babyfaces in the company.

Liv Morgan recalls the WWE Universe's reaction to her victory at Money in the Bank

The 28-year-old star scored two major victories at the premium live event earlier this month. She defeated six other women in a ladder match to win the contract, and later on in the show, she cashed in her MITB contract on Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Liv Morgan spoke about soaking in the crowd's reaction after winning the briefcase and title:

"I definitely took in many moments and tried to soak in as much of it as I possibly could. Just standing there and looking around and just trying to remember everyone's faces and remember what I heard. I mean I watched it back so many times, not gonna lie. I watched me winning Money in the Bank and cashing in back like 100 times. Never gets old."

She is currently scheduled to collide with 'The Baddest Woman on the Planet', Ronda Rousey, at WWE SummerSlam on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. Before that, Liv is slated to take on Natalya in a championship contender's match on this week's episode of SmackDown.

