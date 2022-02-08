Liv Morgan unveils new venture outside of WWE

WWE Raw Superstar Liv Morgan has seen a surge in popularity amongst the WWE Universe as well as her wrestling peers. The 27-year-old was embroiled in quite the high-profile feud recently with Becky Lynch, with many fans clamoring for her to win the Raw Women's Championship.

In an effort to connect with her fans more outside the sphere of WWE, Morgan has launched a new online store called ShopLiveMore. The shop features an "All natural, organic, cruelty-free bath product & self care line specializing in aromatherapy."

Morgan's approach to aromatherapy is quite fascinating. ShopLiveMore offers several products that are handmade, hand-labeled, and hand-packaged. The former Riott Squad standout recently launched a special Valentine's Day-themed collection for the brand featuring the following products:

A light, floral-scented Rose Quartz infused roll-on oil

Chocolate covered strawberry scented and cocoa butter infused whipped soap

Rose Quartz, Selenite, and Garnet crystal pack

For more details about SLM's offerings, you can check out the official ShopLiveMore website and follow it over on Instagram and Twitter.

Where is Liv Morgan headed post-Royal Rumble?

The 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match ended with a victory for returning UFC phenom Ronda Rousey, and Liv Morgan had something to say on the matter. On the back of a singles career resurgence, Morgan was pegged as a favorite to win by fans. Rousey, however, ran through the entrants in dominant fashion before finally eliminating Charlotte Flair for the win.

Morgan heaped praise onto the Baddest Woman on the Planet in an interview with GiveMeSport, stating that Ronda's star power and quality of work justifies a spot being taken from a full-time roster member:

“I understand it might take away a spot from someone else, but also part of me is, like, ‘well, if you were that good and the spot is yours, it’d be yours,’ you know? I welcome Ronda. I love Ronda, so I’d love for her to come back and I’d love to meet her baby girl.”

Morgan's admiration certainly won't keep her from pursuing her dream of becoming a champion, however. After a hot start to the year, there are only a few top female stars standing in her way. Those are names like Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and of course, the Raw Women's Champion herself, Becky Lynch.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Liv Morgan will be a challenger for the WWE Raw Women's Championship soon? Let us know in the comments below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell