Liv Morgan "for sure" to lose at Elimination Chamber; former WWE star explains why

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is set to compete in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Ahead of the premium live event in Toronto, Canada, former WWE star Aiden English revealed why he believes The Miracle Kid is destined for failure in the six-woman contest.

On the February 24, 2025, installment of RAW, Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez faced Naomi and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. A distraction by Dominik Mysterio allowed The Judgment Day members to win the title, bringing the championship gold to their group.

Speaking on the REBOOKED Wrestling podcast, Aiden English suggested Liv Morgan's recent tag team championship victory with Raquel Rodriguez indicated she wouldn't win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The 37-year-old star reasoned that The Judgment Day stars' storyline focus centered on their tag team success.

"Liv Morgan and Raquel [Rodriguez] won the tag titles, which to me does kind of telegraphs that Liv for sure is not winning [Women's Elimination Chamber Match]. Their story is in this tag team reigns," English said. [From 32:14 - 32:30]

Liv Morgan opened up about replacing a major WWE star in The Judgment Day

At the 2024 SummerSlam, The Miracle Kid defeated Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship. After aligning with Dirty Dom, Liv Morgan kicked Mami out from The Judgment Day and has been a member of the faction since.

In an interview on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, the former WWE Women's World Champion revealed she questioned how she'd integrate into The Judgment Day due to her differences from Rhea Ripley. Liv Morgan stated that she proved her adaptability and loves being part of the group.

"So, being in The Judgment Day, maybe, slightly [I felt] like, 'How is this going to work? They're an established group with Rhea [Ripley],' and I'm the exact opposite of Rhea, and so, 'How am I going to make this work?' But I like to think honestly that I'm like a little chameleon, and I can fit anywhere, and I'll make anything work. So, I was excited for the challenge, but look, it worked so beautifully. I love The Judgment Day," she said.

Fans will have to wait and see if The Miracle Kid will win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and potentially become a double champion at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

