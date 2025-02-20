  • home icon
Liv Morgan opens up about replacing Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Feb 20, 2025 11:35 GMT
Rhea Ripley (left), The Judgment Day (right) [Images via wwe.com & Morgan's X handle]

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan officially replaced Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day following SummerSlam 2024. Recently, The Miracle Kid reflected on joining the heel faction, considering its established status with The Eradicator.

At last year's Biggest Party of the Summer, Liv Morgan defeated Ripley in a Women's World Championship match. After the contest, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Mami and aligned himself with the 30-year-old female star. As part of her Revenge Tour, Morgan took everything from The Nightmare, ultimately kicking her out of The Judgment Day and taking her place in the faction.

During an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, the former WWE Women's World Champion admitted to initially having doubts about joining The Judgment Day. She highlighted how different she was from Rhea Ripley, who was integral to the group. However, Liv Morgan embraced the challenge and ultimately found the experience to be enjoyable.

"So, being in The Judgment Day, maybe, slightly [I felt] like, 'How is this going to work? They're an established group with Rhea [Ripley],' and I'm the exact opposite of Rhea, and so, 'How am I going to make this work?' But I like to think honestly that I'm like a little chameleon, and I can fit anywhere, and I'll make anything work. So, I was excited for the challenge, but look, it worked so beautifully. I love The Judgment Day," she said. [From 28:12 to 28:40]
You can watch the full interview below.

youtube-cover
Liv Morgan is headed to the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber

The Miracle Kid wrestled IYO SKY on the February 3, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW in a Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Liv Morgan won the bout via DQ after Rhea Ripley interfered and accidentally hit her.

youtube-cover
In the six-woman Elimination Chamber match, Morgan will be joined by Bianca Belair, Naomi, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley. Additionally, as confirmed by WWE, The Miracle Kid and her Judgment Day stablemate, Raquel Rodriguez, will face Belair and Naomi for the Women's Tag Team Championship next week on RAW.

Please credit the No-Contest Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from the article's first half.

