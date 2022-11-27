Liv Morgan has a four-letter response to missing out on Survivor Series WarGames

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan sent out a series of tweets during the Women's Survivor Series WarGames match. By the looks of it, the former SmackDown Women's Champion was somewhat disappointed after missing out on the show.

Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract at the namesake event on Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Title. She then defended the championship on several occasions. However, she lost the title to Rousey at Extreme Rules. Since then, Morgan has been on a path of resurgence, with her character undergoing a change.

At the onset of the Women's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, Morgan seemed to be missing putting her body on the line and entertaining fans.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan simply tweeted out "FOMO," which stands for Fear of Missing Out, as she failed to participate in the Survivor Series WarGames Match.

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

She then took to Twitter again at the conclusion of the match to congratulate the winning team with clapping emojis.

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch took on Damage CTRL, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross in an enthralling contest inside the structure. The babyface team emerged victorious after Lynch put herself through a table to take out the opponents.

Do you think Liv Morgan should've been a part of the Survivor Series WarGames match? Sound off in the comments section below.

