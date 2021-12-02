WWE Legend speaks about Liv Morgan's promo from this week's Raw.

It's engaging to see how the feud between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch has escalated over the past few weeks. The feud between the two superstars began back this past month when Liv squared up against Becky after she won against Bianca Belair.

Since then we've seen how heated it's gotten without them holding back in their war of words, just like this week's Raw referencing the recent releases. Bully Ray, just like the rest of us, has been impressed by Liv's ability to carry her own weight against The Man.

The WWE Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on the Becky-Liv segment on Raw over on the Busted Open Radio, he talked about Liv's performance.

"I also think that they did a good job with Liv's verbage last night and I also think Liv did a good job delivering it. You know they relied on an old line like "Would you please shut the hell up?" Like it's worked for the Rock, it's worked for Jericho, it's worked for you know other major babyfaces." H/T Sportskeeda

It's going to be very interesting to see how Liv Morgan fares when she meets Becky Lynch in the ring next week on Raw for the WWE Raw Women's Champion.

WWE removes controversial line from Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan RAW segment.

Things may have overheated in this week's Raw in the Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan segment.

Both women tried their best to cut in real deep with their words on the mic but Liv Morgan really hit the mark. The intense promo saw Liv go a bit overboard and utter some lines that might've not sat very well with fans in the WWE Universe.

She targeted the hefty deal Becky Lynch has with the WWE, stating it was the reason her friends were released was because of her "big, fat, greedy contract." The backlash received from the controversial line has then seen the line cut from WWE's official YouTube channel.

#WWERaw "You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" - @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🔥🎤 "You're the reason why your friend is gone just like the reason why your big, fat greedy contract is the reason why MY friends are gone. How does it feel knowing you become everything you despised?" - @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🔥🎤#WWERaw https://t.co/EUSYTZEuYM

What do you think about Liv Morgan's promo on this week's Raw? Do you think it might've crossed a line? Let us know in the comments below.

