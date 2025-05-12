Liv Morgan gets new name in WWE

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 12, 2025 03:26 GMT
The star has sent a message (Credit: WWE.com)
Even though Liv Morgan has left WWE for a while, the star is still in the thick of the conversations and has seemingly gotten a new name now. The star was officially given the name during the broadcast of WWE Backlash.

At Backlash, Dominik Mysterio had his work cut out for him, as he faced Penta to defend his Intercontinental Championship. The star was in for quite a match as things were not going to be made easy for him. The opponent was more than ready to take his title and was ready to do whatever it took to do so.

In the end, he pulled out a move that no one thought would be coming as he hit Penta with the ObLIVion - a move usually used by Liv Morgan. With her gone, he paid tribute to his partner through the move.

Wade Barrett then revealed a new name for Morgan. He said that Dominik Mysterio was paying tribute to "Babycakes" Liv Morgan through the move. Michael Cole was confused and asked what that was. Wade explained that Dirty Dom and Liv called each other Babycakes and Morgan's name was thus Babycakes. It was picked up by WWE fans and now they have been using the name to refer to her as well.

Meanwhile, Morgan has been gone from WWE for almost two weeks now. It's not certain yet when the star will return as she is filming a movie - Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Anirban Banerjee

Edited by Harish Raj S
