"One of my favorite matches with one of my favorite opponents" - Liv Morgan has high praise for WWE RAW Superstar

Liv Morgan has wrestled an incredible list of talent throughout her WWE career, but one woman stands out among the rest. She recently stated that Carmella is one of her favorite opponents.

Throughout her eight-year WWE career across NXT, RAW, and SmackDown, there are few women who Morgan hasn't stood across the ring from.

The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to social media to reflect upon her Extreme Rules 2021 match against Carmella. Morgan went as far as to say that Carmella is one of her favorite opponents, and the match against her at Extreme Rules is one of her favorite matches.

"One of my favorite matches with one of my favorite opponents *sparkle emoji* Mella really is *fire emoji*," Liv Morgan said in a tweet.

While Carmella has yet to respond to the tweet, she did retweet it on her account.

Liv Morgan intends to get extreme against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules

Friday night on SmackDown, Liv Morgan made a statement against Lacey Evans after Evans attempted to utilize a kendo stick in her match against the champion.

The Sassy Southern Belle's attempts to cheat backfired, and Morgan quickly picked up the victory with ObLIVion. Following the match, the SmackDown Women's Champion displayed that she could get extreme as she attacked Evans with a kendo stick before continuing the beatdown outside the ring.

Morgan put the exclamation point on the segment by doing a senton onto Evans off the top rope and through a table on the floor below.

Even though she's currently a champion, this aftermath was yet another star-making performance for Morgan and precisely what she needed to get the WWE Universe firmly behind her en route to her match against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules.

What do you make of Morgan's comments? Are you excited about her Extreme Rules match with Ronda Rousey next weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

