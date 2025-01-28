Liv Morgan hints at her future with Dominik Mysterio; sends a message regarding his actions on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan sent a message to Dominik Mysterio, suggesting that things are at ease between the two superstars. Mysterio tried hugging Rhea Ripley after she defeated Morgan to win the WWE Women's World Championship on the RAW on Netflix premiere.

While many questioned Mysterio's decision, he eventually got back on good terms with his on-screen partner.

Mysterio helped Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeat the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, Bianca Belair and Naomi on Monday Night RAW. Taking to social media, Morgan sent a message to Mysterio, stating that her on-screen boyfriend has made it up to her after his latest actions.

"When he makes it up to you," wrote Morgan.

Check out Morgan's tweet:

The Judgment Day duo's on-screen relationship began at the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event after Mysterio helped Morgan defeat Ripley. In doing so, the 27-year-old betrayed his Mami, who was also booted out of The Judgment Day in the process.

Liv Morgan recently talked about Dominik Mysterio's wife

Liv Morgan recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio's wife, Marie Juliette. The former WWE Women's World Champion confirmed she was currently single and said she would be lucky to have a partner as strong and confident as Juliette.

In an interview with Pod Meets World, she said:

"If I happen to be so lucky to find someone that is just as strong and confident, we'll see, but I feel like also the last couple of years I've been really honed into my work, and I kind of didn't give space for dating," Morgan continued. "I really just wanted to give my all into wrestling and what I do and give myself the opportunity to see how great I could become when it's just my focus."

Morgan will be competing in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match. She remains hopeful of becoming a two-time WWE Women's World Champion.

