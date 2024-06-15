Liv Morgan has an interesting reaction to Rhea Ripley's message to Judgment Day member

Liv Morgan has reacted to Rhea Ripley's latest message to her Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion will defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

In the lead-up to the match, Ripley sent her best wishes to Priest and claimed that she wanted The Archer of Infamy to "kick" McIntyre's a**. The Archer of Infamy won the championship at WrestleMania XL, dethroning McIntyre after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

On Twitter/X, Liv Morgan reposted (retweeted) Ripley's message to Priest. The reigning Women's World Champion has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day, specifically with Dominik Mysterio.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan reposting Ripley's tweet:

Ripley was recently forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship due to a shoulder injury. This led to Becky Lynch winning the vacant title. However, Morgan eventually dethroned The Man and became the new champion at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Following her first title defense against Lynch on Monday Night RAW, Liv Morgan forcefully ki*sed Mysterio. The 30-year-old superstar has claimed she is determined to take "everything" away from Ripley, including Dirty Dominik.

It remains to be seen which direction the Morgan-Mysterio storyline is headed towards.