Rhea Ripley sends a message to Damian Priest regarding Drew McIntyre

Rhea Ripley has stayed off the wrestling radar ever since relinquishing the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW in April 2024. However, Mami recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to Damian Priest ahead of his match against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.

The Archer of Infamy cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre at WrestleMania 40 after the latter was attacked by CM Punk. However, Priest decided to give Drew a fair chance at the title, and a match between the two was set for Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rhea Ripley, who has maintained her distance from WWE since getting injured and dropping the Women's World Championship, sent a message to her fellow Judgment Day member before his title defense. Mami told Priest to kick Drew McIntyre's a*s.

"Normally “no one touches Drew”… But tonight, @ArcherOfInfamy I want you to kick his f’n a*s! #WWE #ClashAtTheCastle #WWECastle," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are the oldest members of The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was founded by former WWE Superstar Edge in 2022 whose first recruit was Damian Priest. The duo then added Rhea Ripley to their ranks. However, Ripley and Priest ended up turning on the Rated-R Superstar as they sided with Finn Balor to throw the legend out of the group.

Rhea and Damian are viewed as the leaders of the group. However, the faction seems to be falling apart in Mami's absence as Liv Morgan is trying her best to take away Dominik Mysterio while Finn Balor looks to be secretly working with the Women's World Champion.

There is still no word on when The Eradicator could return to action. She was sidelined due to a shoulder injury that she suffered during a backstage brawl with Liv Morgan. Mami is expected to go after Liv once she returns.