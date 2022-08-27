4-time Champion predicts Liv Morgan's loss at WWE Clash at The Castle

Former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler predicts her win over Liv Morgan at the upcoming premium live event.

Liv Morgan has been a fan favorite since she became a singles star. Since making her debut with The Riott Squad, Morgan has come a long way as she won the Money In The Bank contract. A few hours later, she cashed her contract on Ronda Rousey and won the SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, Morgan found out the hard way that it is easier to win the title than to defend it. In her rematch with The Baddest Women on The Planet, she barely escaped with her title. Shayna Baszler, who is currently set to face Morgan for the title, predicted her win on Twitter:

"Can. Will. #AndNew #LimbByLimb"

Fans are excited to see the return of Baszler's old persona from the Black and Gold days. It will be interesting to see if The Queen of Spades becomes the next SmackDown Women's Champion.

Freddie Prinze Jr. says Liv Morgan is booked as a weak champion

Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank contract, cashed in on the same night, and reached the top of the women's division, becoming the champion. However, she had a difficult hill to climb in the form of Ronda Rousey.

Lately, fans have started to notice that Morgan was not treated as a strong champion and always came close to losing her title. Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer felt the company booked Morgan as a weak champion in all her feuds:

“I don’t know whose fault this is,” Freddie Prinze Jr. began. “Hear me out on this. I’ve never seen someone have to play a weak champion. Someone who tapped out to get the belt, but remains a babyface. Has to protect her arm, it’s almost not even playing injured, it’s like, scared and frail and weak. The stuff with Shayna made her look like a punk – and she’s the champion!"

It would be interesting to see if Morgan's character and booking changes going forward. She is currently set to defend her title against The Queen of Spades.

Do you think Liv Morgan will walk out as champion at Clash at The Castle? Sound off in the comment section.

