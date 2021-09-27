Liv Morgan on the loyalty of her fanbase through all the ups and downs in WWE

The WWE Universe has been firmly behind Liv Morgan in recent weeks, despite her ups and downs in the company.

Ahead of Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss all things WWE. When asked about her strong connection with her fanbase and their loyalty to her, Morgan believes it comes down to being relatable.

"People can relate to being hungry and trying to earn your way," Liv Morgan said. "Not everyone can relate to being the best at everything. I really had to work my way up the ranks. I feel people saw themselves in that and could relate. The WWE Universe has really blown me away in the past year. I’m so lucky and blessed to have them on my side."

Liv Morgan doesn't like to dwell on the negatives

The loyalty of Liv Morgan's fanbase is especially impressive when one thinks about all the questionable booking decisions she's had to deal with during her WWE career. When asked how she personally handles all these challenges, Morgan explained that she believes having a positive mindset makes a big difference.

"I’m naturally a positive person," Liv Morgan continued. "I don’t like to dwell on the negative. I feel like if there is a situation I can not change, then I don’t want to waste my energy being stuck on it or overthinking it or wishing I can change it because the reality is I can’t. All I can do is show up and do my absolute very best and be happy in that. It is how you handle the lows. At the end of the day, as much as I want to win championships and have all the accolades, my real main goal is to see how good I can be."

