Liv Morgan made former champion look "worthless" on WWE RAW, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan became the new No. 1 contender for the Women's World Championship on WWE RAW this week. Still, Vince Russo believes a backstage moment after her victory jeopardized the former women's champion.

Morgan took on Nia Jax in a singles match to determine Becky Lynch's next challenger. The match was booked after they were involved in a heated exchange during the show's opening statement.

It was also Jax's final night on RAW. The Irresistible Force is due to move to SmackDown after being selected by the blue brand during the WWE Draft. Morgan picked up a win with the help of a brief distraction, following which she appeared in a backstage segment where she met Becky Lynch.

Vince Russo discussed the moment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and argued that Morgan looked too comfortable for someone who had defeated Nia Jax. He added that the new No. 1 contender's "freshness" massively discredited Jax's strong character presented on television. Russo was quoted as saying:

"To add insult to injury, after she has that lengthy match with Nia Jax and she winds up going over, Bro, she is walking around in the back fresh as a daisy. Like you think about that. If I am Nia Jax and I see that pre-tape on the playback, I am worthless. I am worthless; this girl is half my size, and I didn't even put a dent in her." [1:03:42 - 1:04:11]

You can watch the full video below:

Liv Morgan spotted with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Interestingly, the aforementioned segment isn't the only time Liv Morgan appeared backstage on WWE RAW this week. She was spotted in the background during Jey Uso's backstage interview.

Morgan was seen leaving the same room as Dominik Mysterio only moments before The Judgment Day member walked out. Interestingly, the two also crossed paths backstage on WWE RAW last week. Liv Morgan now has a title shot against Becky Lynch, and it will be interesting to see if Dominik has a role to play.