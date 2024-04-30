WWE made a massive mistake with Tiffany Stratton's appearance on RAW tonight, argues wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Tiffany Stratton made a surprise appearance on WWE RAW tonight, and Vince Russo believes the creative team made a massive mistake with her booking.

Stratton appeared in the crowd on Monday Night RAW during Liv Morgan's No. 1 contender's match against Nia Jax. Her ringside altercation with Naomi was detrimental to the match result, but the former WWE writer believes she should have been used differently.

Vince Russo discussed Stratton's appearance on RAW and criticized the decision to have her seated amidst the crowd on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast. He argued that the SmackDown star should have been on the commentary desk to help add to her character and get over with fans.

"Here's another thing, Chris. Can you explain this to me? The object is to get all your stars over, right? Why is Tiffany Stranton taking a random seat in the crowd rather than on color? Can somebody please explain that to me? She literally sitting in the crowd next to a fan rather than sitting at the announce booth," said Russo. [58:40 - 59:10]

You can watch the full video below:

Why was Tiffany Stratton attacked on WWE RAW during Night 2 of the Draft?

Tiffany Stratton interfered, costing Naomi her title match against WWE Women's Champion Bayley. The following week, Naomi and Stratton competed to become the No. 1 contender for Bayley's gold, but the match ended in a no-contest following Nia Jax's interference.

As a result, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced that Bayley would defend her WWE Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Naomi and Tiffany Stratton at Backlash France. Frustrated with Stratton interjecting herself in the title picture. Naomi hunted her down on RAW for a well-planned attack.

However, their brawl kept Nia Jax involved long enough for Liv Morgan to take advantage. The latter defeated the Irresistible Force to become the next challenger for Becky Lynch's Women's World Championship. On the other hand, Nia Jax is expected to kickstart a feud with Tiffany Stratton and Naomi when she eventually moves to SmackDown after being drafted to the blue brand last week.