Liv Morgan makes her first post following Rhea Ripley's heel turn on Monday Night RAW

Liv Morgan has had a tough month. She failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships twice, and had her partner turn on her on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Former Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was frustrated over a string of losses by their team 'Liv For Brutality'. She attacked Morgan following their championship match against Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Liv Morgan has since remained quiet, while Rhea Ripley has reposted the shocking heel turn. However, Morgan finally made a subtle acknowledgment of the crushing moment on her own Twitter and Instagram accounts. Posting a photo of her and Rhea Ripley, with the Australian Nightmare's face scratched out.

The photo shows the gear that the duo wore at WrestleMania 38 when the team competed in a fatal four-way tag team match in a losing effort. While the post has no text to accompany the photo, it's clear that Liv Morgan is taking the fallout between her and Rhea Ripley extremely hard.

WWE reportedly has big plans for Rhea Ripley, following her turning on Liv Morgan

While WWE fans were saddened to see Rhea Ripley turn on Morgan, there had been speculation of Rhea Ripley turning heel and going on a singles run for some time now. Some reports even suggest that the former NXT Women's Champion could join the new stable created by Edge and Damian Priest.

In a recent report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer. WWE sees Ripley as a top challenger for current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, as the company doesn't want Becky Lynch to face the EST again too soon.

“With [Rhea] Ripley, her being heel right now makes sense because Bianca Belair’s a babyface. She’s got one opponent which is Becky Lynch. They don’t want to go back to that right away."

The report then stated that this is a plausible reason why Sonya Deville's match against Bianca Belair was booked for Monday Night RAW, rather than for a premium live event.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair? What do you think the future holds for Liv Morgan? Sound off in the comments below!

A current Champion thinks the 'Belt Collector' gimmick is stupid. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Rhea Ripley could defeat Bianca Belair? Yes! No! 5 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell