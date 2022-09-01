Liv Morgan makes an interesting Game of Thrones reference ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Liv Morgan is set to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming Clash at the Castle premium live event.

The champion initially won the title at Money in The Bank as she cashed in on a battered and bruised Ronda Rousey. She successfully defended the title against The Baddest Woman on the Planet at SummerSlam in a controversial finish. She will now be defending against another former MMA star, Shayna Baszler.

Taking to Twitter, she recently referenced the popular HBO show, Game of Thrones, by posting a photo of Daenerys Targaryen, one of the primary characters of GoT.

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

While Morgan refused to elaborate on her tweet, her message seemingly indicated that she will be channeling her inner Daenerys in Cardiff when she defends her title.

WWE UK's official Twitter handle certainly understood the Game of Thrones reference and the WWE Universe also came up with interesting reactions to the SmackDown Women's Champion's tweet.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Interestingly enough, Twitter user @JonnyLeTran5 suggested that Morgan could sport Khaleesi-inspired attire for the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

Check out the same tweet below:

Shayna Baszler put Liv Morgan on notice ahead of her title defense against the former UFC fighter

Liv Morgan has already shared the ring with a former UFC Champion, in the form of Ronda Rousey. However, she now has to deal with a very confident Shayna Baszler, who seems determined in the lead-up to Clash at the Castle.

Baszler recently questioned whether Morgan has the will and what it takes to be the SmackDown Women's Champion. Speaking on Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, she said:

“The story going in is like, everyone can relate to. Like, can she hack it? I don’t know. She knows what she’s getting into and she’s deciding to still get into it. So, is that wise or not? Regardless of who comes out of this the champion, you’re gonna know can Liv hack it. You will know one way or the other, whether she wins or loses, you know what I mean? There’s not gonna be any question marks.”

Who do you think will come out on top between Morgan and Baszler at Clash at the Castle? Sound off in the comments below!

