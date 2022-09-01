"You will know one way or the other" - Shayna Baszler on her current feud with Liv Morgan in WWE

Shayna Baszler is scheduled to face Liv Morgan at WWE Clash at the Castle for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Queen of Spades earned the right to challenge for the title after winning a gauntlet match on an episode of the blue brand. Morgan was previously involved in a feud with Ronda Rousey, whom she controversially defeated at WWE SummerSlam to retain the title.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino on Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Baszler discussed her upcoming match against Liv Morgan, stating that the outcome will answer whether the champion has what it takes to win.

“The story going in is like, everyone can relate to. Like, can she hack it? I don’t know. She knows what she’s getting into and she’s deciding to still get into it. So, is that wise or not? Regardless of who comes out of this the champion, you’re gonna know can Liv hack it. You will know one way or the other, whether she wins or loses, you know what I mean? There’s not gonna be any question marks,” said Baszler.

Shayna Baszler is ready to evolve on the main roster

Before starting a feud with Liv Morgan, The Queen of Spades was part of a tag team with Natalya on SmackDown. She wasn't booked very firmly and wasn't used much on TV.

Shayna Baszler stated that she works better as a singles competitor but teaming up with veterans helped her "find her footing." She also claimed to have evolved from her initial days.

“The little bit you’ve seen, this is a totally different evolution of Shayna Baszler. It took me a second to get my footing on RAW. And I think, that’s not a big secret... But I think, you know, being in the tag division, I know it’s not my thing. My bread and butter’s the single stuff, but I think it helped me kind of find my footing.”

In her WWE career, Shayna Baszler has never held the SmackDown Women's Championship. At Clash at the Castle, that could all change if she manages to dethrone Liv Morgan.

