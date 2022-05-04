Liv Morgan makes kind gesture towards WWE fan who had their sign confiscated

Liv Morgan appreciates all of her fans throughout the WWE Universe, and she recently went out of her way to be kind to one individual.

Morgan's push has seen a lot of ups and downs on WWE RAW and SmackDown in recent years. But through it all, her fanbase has been extremely loyal to her, and Morgan has made it clear that this support means a lot to her.

A fan of Morgan's attended WWE RAW last night and purchased a front row seat in order to see her wrestle in person. He also created a sign that he took the venue, but it was confiscated. He sent a message to her on social media along with a picture of the sign that read, "LIV $OLD THIS SEAT!" Tweeting out:

"So @WWE just took my @YaOnlyLivvOnce sign after I spent $600 on this front row seat. And wouldn't tell me why. It took a long time to make and I just wanted to support you, Liv. I'm sorry," The fan said in a tweet.

Morgan saw the tweet and responded to it. She offered free tickets to the fan the next time WWE is in town.

"Thank you so much ! I love u and appreciate it. Reach out to me next time we're in town.. tickets on me *black heart emoji* *sparkles emoji*," Liv Morgan tweeted.

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce twitter.com/bizarrodoom/st… Stephen Davidson @BizarroDoom So, @WWE just took my @YaOnlyLivvOnce sign after I spent $600 on this front row seat. And wouldn’t tell me why. It took a long time to make and I just wanted to support you, Liv. I’m sorry. So, @WWE just took my @YaOnlyLivvOnce sign after I spent $600 on this front row seat. And wouldn’t tell me why. It took a long time to make and I just wanted to support you, Liv. I’m sorry. https://t.co/mr5hnwNtLa Thank you so much ! I love u and appreciate it. Reach out to me next time we’re in town.. tickets on me 🖤 Thank you so much ! I love u and appreciate it. Reach out to me next time we’re in town.. tickets on me 🖤✨ twitter.com/bizarrodoom/st…

Liv Morgan picked up a big win in the main event of WWE RAW

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW was headlined by a six-woman tag team match. Liv Morgan, Asuka, and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair faced Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and Sonya Deville. Morgan scored the victory when she hit the Oblivion on Deville.

Morgan getting the pinfall caught many fans by surprise, as the match marked Asuka's return to the ring on RAW. The high-profile win has already given the WWE Universe some hope that Morgan could get another push at some point soon.

What do you make of Morgan's act of kindness? Do you hope her win on WWE RAW last night is the start of a renewed push for her? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

LIVE POLL Q. Will Liv Morgan win championship gold in 2022? Yes No 14 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier