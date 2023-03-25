Liv Morgan makes selfless gesture ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan made a selfless gesture for her fans ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand will air live from Las Vegas, Nevada. The 28-year-old had the best night of her career in Las Vegas last year at WWE Money in the Bank. Morgan won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match and cashed it on Ronda Rousey on the same night to win her first singles title in the company.

Morgan eventually lost the SmackDown Women's Championship back to The Baddest Woman on the Planet at last year's Extreme Rules premium live event.

Ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to announce her decision to give away two free tickets to tonight's show to any fan who could correctly guess the number she was thinking of.

"Hello everyone, I hope you are having a great day. On behalf of SmackDown being in Las Vegas tonight, which is where I became 2022 Ms. Money in the Bank and SmackDown Women's Champion, which was the best day ever. I am feeling a bit generous and I'd love to gift two tickets to SmackDown tonight to the first person that guesses what number I am thinking. It is between 1 and 1,000, so if you guess the number correctly first I will reach out to you via DM and we will get these tickets situated," said Liv Morgan. [00:01 - 00:34]

WWE SmackDown star claims they won the free tickets from Liv Morgan

A former rival of Liv Morgan has claimed that she was the lucky one to correctly guess the number for the free tickets to tonight's show.

Sonya Deville and Morgan had a brief rivalry following Liv's loss to Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Morgan went through a phase of loving extreme violence and tested out her newfound aggression on Sonya Deville.

Deville has seemingly put that in the past and said on Twitter that she guessed the number correctly. Morgan responded to Sonya's claim with a laughing and shoosh emoji.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have already qualified for the Women's Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Showcase match at WWE WrestleMania 39 next weekend. It will be interesting to see which teams qualify for the remaining three spots in the match on the Road to WrestleMania.

