Liv Morgan makes shocking claim; fires shot at Nia Jax ahead of WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan and Nia Jax will be part of the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match tomorrow. Ahead of the premium live event, The Judgment Day star took a jab at The Irresistible Force while making a bold claim about herself.

In a WWE Playback video on YouTube, Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and many other female stars rewatched last year's 30-woman gimmick match. During the video, Jax made her way to the ring as the 19th entrant in the Rumble match, prompting comments from The Judgment Day duo.

The Miracle Kid reminded Rodriguez of her victory over Nia Jax at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in 2024, where she became the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion. She acknowledged that it was one of the most challenging matches of her career.

Further, Liv Morgan made a shocking statement, acknowledging The Annihilator's greatness but confidently declaring herself to be the superior wrestler.

"She [Nia Jax] is really, really, really great, but she's not as great as me," she said. [From 30:29 to 30:34]

Liv Morgan discloses how Dominik Mysterio's wife feels about their WWE romance

Dominik Mysterio's romantic storyline with Morgan officially commenced at SummerSlam 2024. In a shocking turn of events, Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley by assisting The Miracle Kid in retaining the WWE Women's World Championship. Following the title match, the duo shared a passionate kiss, confirming their on-screen romantic relationship.

On the Pod Meets World podcast, Liv Morgan addressed Mysterio's real-life marriage. She emphasized that his wife, Marie Juliette is understanding and supportive of their on-screen relationship, highlighting her strength and security.

"Dominik is actually married and he has a beautiful, strong, secure wife that, you know, is okay with him going off to work every week and us having this little on-screen rendezvous," she said.

It remains to be seen how the confrontation between Nia Jax and Liv Morgan will unfold in the Women's Royal Rumble Match at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

