Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose & more react as WWE RAW stars get engaged

Several past and present superstars took to Instagram to express their delight after finding out about the latest real-life WWE engagement.

Emma, real name Tenille Dashwood, recently shared the exciting news that she is engaged to fellow RAW star Riddick Moss, real name Michael Rallis. The Aussie shared images of her fiancé's proposal on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, "I said yes a million times in my head before you even asked."

Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, and Natalya were among dozens of wrestlers who reacted to the news. Emma's ex-boyfriend Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, also congratulated the happy couple:

Wrestlers sent messages to Emma and Riddick Moss on Instagram

In October 2022, Emma returned to WWE after a five-year absence. Shortly after making her comeback, the 34-year-old became involved in an on-screen romance with Moss. The couple previously went public with their real-life relationship in August 2022.

Emma and Riddick Moss' latest WWE matches

Both superstars have been relatively quiet in recent months, with Emma's only televised matches since WrestleMania 39 coming on Main Event. Her latest in-ring contest ended in defeat against Nikki Cross on May 25.

Riddick Moss, fka Madcap Moss, has not competed on television since he failed to win a Battle Royal on the May 15 episode of RAW. Prior to that, his last televised singles match ended in a 90-second loss to Shinsuke Nakamura on the April 14 episode of SmackDown.

On May 1, Emma and Moss moved from SmackDown to RAW in the 2023 WWE Draft. It remains to be seen if they will continue to appear as an on-screen couple on the red brand.

So far, their only televised match together as a tag team came against Karrion Kross and Scarlett on the January 6 episode of SmackDown. Although they lost the three-minute bout, the couple also defeated Kross and Scarlett at two untelevised live events in December 2022.

What would you like to see next from Emma and Riddick Moss? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes