Liv Morgan moved internally to SmackDown roster

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has now officially been switched to the internal SmackDown roster, new reports confirm.

Morgan won the 2022 Women's Money In The Bank ladder match this past Saturday at WWE's last premium live event. After capturing the coveted briefcase, she went on to cash-in her newly-won contract that very same night. Morgan took advantage of an exhausted Ronda Rousey after she had just defeated Natalya. The win marked Liv's first taste of WWE Championship gold.

This was also something of a farewell to RAW for Morgan, who was expected to switch to SmackDown in line with her title reign. It seems that Morgan's brand switch is now official, as she has made the jump from Monday nights to the blue brand in WWE's internal listings. The news was confirmed by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

There was another significant change to WWE's internal roster today, as former Women's Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from internal listings.

What's next for Liv Morgan in WWE?

With her move to SmackDown complete, it is expected that Liv Morgan will soon take on her first challenger.

During her recent segment on Monday Night RAW, Natalya emerged and claimed that Morgan had only won the title because of the damage she dealt initially. This seems to imply that The Queen of Harts will be first in line to challenge the newly-crowned champion.

There is also the small matter of the former champion Ronda Rousey, who will no doubt want a rematch for the title in a true one-on-one contest.

It will be interesting to see how Liv Morgan's title reign plays out. She is one of the most popular champions in recent memory, with her journey to the top being one of true perserverance and passion. You can read more about SmackDown's newest superstar by clicking right here.

