Liv Morgan and five other WWE stars name their favorite Randy Orton moments

Liv Morgan says Randy Orton’s RKO finishing move is her favorite thing about the WWE RAW Tag Team Champion.

Orton made his WWE in-ring debut with a victory over Bob Holly on the April 25, 2002, episode of SmackDown. The company marked 20 years of The Viper by holding a celebration for him during this week's RAW.

WWE also posted a YouTube video featuring several superstars revealing their favorite Orton moments. At the end of the video, Morgan explained why the RKO is so special:

“I think my favorite Randy Orton moment is when he does the RKO. Yeah, you know, especially when he does it out of nowhere. He does it when you jump off the top rope, he catches you with an RKO. You do a springboard, he catches you with an RKO. Jumping into a pool, he catches you with an RKO. Even when you’re doing your own move, he’ll catch you with an RKO.” [2:02-2:52]

Orton teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel, and Riddle to defeat Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and The Usos on this week’s RAW. The 14-time World Champion picked up the win for his team after hitting Jey Uso with an RKO.

Five more WWE Superstars discussed Randy Orton’s legacy

Cody Rhodes said in the video that his favorite Randy Orton moment came in 2009 when he won the Royal Rumble. Rhodes worked alongside Orton and Ted DiBiase Jr. in the Legacy faction at the time.

On a similar theme, Tamina added that Legacy’s formation was among her top moments involving The Legend Killer. The veteran said she drew inspiration from the group because of her own family’s history in the wrestling business.

Riddle said his favorite match involving his tag team partner took place at Backlash 2004 against Mick Foley.

RK-Bro’s upcoming opponents, The Usos, also appeared in the video. Jimmy and Jey claimed that their favorite Orton moment will occur at WrestleMania Backlash when they defeat him and Riddle to unify the tag titles.

