"The best ever" - Liv Morgan names her newly formed trio with former Universal and WWE Champion

Liv Morgan has named her newly formed trio with Finn Balor and AJ Styles. The RAW star recently joined forces with the former Universal and WWE Champion to feud with Edge’s new Judgment Day stable.

During a backstage segment, Styles and Balor approached Morgan and proposed the idea of forming a team. Later that night, the three superstars shared a heartfelt moment in the ring as they made the Too Sweet hand gesture.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan quoted a tweet from WWE and named her trio with The Prince and The Phenomenal One as, 'The best ever'.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet below:

Morgan is currently in a feud with her former tag team partner, Rhea Ripley. The former RAW Women's Champion previously betrayed her and went on to join Edge's Judgment Day.

Interestingly enough, The Rated-R Superstar also hinted at Morgan possibly joining his faction. Taking to Twitter, he recently tweeted out the following:

Corey Graves recently explained why Liv Morgan hasn't found the success she deserves

Liv Morgan has previously challenged for both the RAW Women's Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, she is yet to win her first title in the company.

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently explained that he is having trouble selling Morgan. While speaking on his After The Bell podcast, he said:

“I have trouble selling Liv because I can’t put a label on Liv, which I understand it sounds negative or backward. I’m not asking her to put a label on herself, I’m just trying to find out still.”

The former NXT star added that Morgan has all the tools to be a megastar but something seems to be missing. Graves said:

“We know she’s a wildly talented in-ring competitor. We know she’s charismatic, she’s attractive, she’s bubbly, she’s got a big personality. Liv’s got all the ingredients. Liv has all the tools to be a megastar. But I feel like there’s something that just hasn’t clicked.”

It will be interesting to see how Morgan, Styles, and Balor's feud against Judgment Day unfolds going forward.

