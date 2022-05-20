×
WWE announcer says he has trouble commentating on Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is a member of the RAW women's division.
Danny Hart
Modified May 20, 2022 09:49 PM IST
Corey Graves admits he sometimes struggles to find the right words to summarize Liv Morgan’s WWE character.

Morgan has performed as a babyface singles competitor on RAW over the last year. She recently joined forces with two former world champions, AJ Styles and Finn Balor, to feud with Edge’s new Judgment Day stable.

Speaking on his After The Bell podcast, Graves said it is his responsibility as a commentator to “sell” WWE Superstars to the audience. While he enjoys Morgan’s in-ring work, the RAW announcer struggles to understand her on-screen persona’s motives.

“I have trouble selling Liv because I can’t put a label on Liv, which I understand it sounds negative or backward,” Graves said. “I’m not asking her to put a label on herself, I’m just trying to find out still.” [15:07-15:21]

The former NXT Tag Team Champion clarified that Morgan possesses the attributes to succeed in WWE. However, he feels as though there is something missing.

“We know she’s a wildly talented in-ring competitor,” Graves added. “We know she’s charismatic, she’s attractive, she’s bubbly, she’s got a big personality. Liv’s got all the ingredients. Liv has all the tools to be a megastar. But I feel like there’s something that just hasn’t clicked.” [15:21-15:36]
Morgan joined WWE in 2014 and debuted on the main roster in 2017. The 27-year-old is yet to win her first title.

Corey Graves on the next step in Liv Morgan's WWE career

The latest episode of RAW saw Liv Morgan accompany Balor and Styles to the ring for their victory over Los Lotharios’ Angel and Humberto. Following the match, she performed the ’Too Sweet' gesture with the former Bullet Club members.

Moving forward, Graves is hopeful that Morgan’s association with Balor and Styles will help her succeed.

“Could AJ Styles and Finn Balor be the genesis of the next step in Liv Morgan’s career?” Graves continued. “Because you can’t hang around AJ Styles and Finn Balor and not learn things, right? And Liv, to her credit, is already a student of the game.” [15:36-15:53]

Morgan is widely viewed as one of the most likable superstars in WWE. She was among the nominees for Babyface of the Year in the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards in 2021.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry
