"Such a blessing" - Liv Morgan on WWE duo who have helped shape her career

Liv Morgan has truly evolved as a WWE performer over the past year or two.

Morgan recently sat down with Mark Andrews for his My Love Letter to Wrestling Podcast to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about her improvement in the ring, the RAW Superstar credited both Natalya and Tyson Kidd for helping her find a new confidence in the ring.

"I do feel a new confidence. My self esteem is super high right now," Liv Morgan said. "I feel great. I feel like I’m ready to go. I’ve been training a lot. I train with Nattie weekly, not over the last several months, but she has training with T.J. Wilson, who trains there. He coaches us. I feel like that has helped me so much, especially with, depending on times, not finding facilities where you can go and train. Nattie has been such a blessing and she’s so giving. She teaches me so many little secrets."

Liv Morgan believes Natalya and Tyson Kidd have helped improve her confidence in the ring

Morgan believes working with Natalya and Tyson Kidd during her time off has helped her grow her confidence inside the ring.

"I feel like it’s helped my confidence tremendously working on the off time," Liv Morgan continued. "So when I step into Mondays or Fridays, I’m super ready to go."

Rhea Ripley and Morgan defeated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina on RAW, which turned the Women's Tag Team Title Match at WrestleMania 38 into a triple threat match.

What do you make of Morgan's comments? Do you think she and Rhea Ripley have a chance to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription of this podcast.

