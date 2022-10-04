Liv Morgan has one-word reaction to rival being featured on Extreme Rules poster

Even as SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan still isn't getting the respect she feels she deserves.

Morgan is the only woman in WWE who can lay claim to defeating Ronda Rousey twice, and she will now look to do it for a third time this Saturday night at Extreme Rules in Philadelphia.

Even though Morgan has been the SmackDown Women's Champion since Money in the Bank, one of the main posters for this weekend's premium live event features Rousey instead of her.

Morgan took to social media to comment on the poster by laughing out loud.

"LOL," Liv Morgan said in a tweet.

Does Liv Morgan have a trick up her sleeve for Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules?

Liv Morgan is set to face Ronda Rousey on Saturday in the match type that's named after the premium live event itself, an Extreme Rules match.

This stipulation was proposed by Morgan and accepted by Rousey, who seemed quite happy about the lack of rules for their upcoming bout.

But is this all part of Morgan's plan? Does the SmackDown Women's Champion have something devious up her sleeve this Saturday night at Extreme Rules?

Defeating Rousey for a third time in a year seems like an almost impossible task. But Morgan seems extremely confident going into this Saturday night's matchup, but why is that? What does she know that no one else does?

Perhaps Morgan has some unexpected backup heading into this Saturday's premium live event. It's no secret that Rousey has made plenty of enemies in the time she's been part of WWE, and in a match with no rules, Morgan could exploit a numbers game to retain her championship.

It's worth mentioning that Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming since WrestleMania Backlash after Ronda Rousey defeated her in an I Quit match. That being said, you can't rule out The Queen returning on Saturday night to assist Morgan against The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Are you excited about the Extreme Rules match between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship? Who do you think will win? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

