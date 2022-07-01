"They made me feel so important" - Liv Morgan opens up about teaming with two of WWE’s biggest stars

Liv Morgan enjoyed her brief stint as a member of WWE's makeshift Bullet Club.

During AJ Styles' feud with The Judgment Day, it turned out that he would need some allies to fend off Edge's new faction and recruited Finn Bálor and Morgan to join the ranks to go to war with the opposing faction.

It was a fun few weeks of television before Bálor joined The Judgment Day, and the faction turned on Edge in the process.

Liv Morgan recently sat down with Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post to discuss a wide variety of topics. When asked what it was like to team up with AJ Styles and Finn Bálor, Morgan had nothing but positive things to say.

"They were amazing honestly," Liv Morgan said. "They are such total and complete pros. Being in the ring and seeing how they operate, there are a lot of things I can pick up on from AJ and from Finn. They made me feel so included and they made me feel so important. They wanted me to stand in the middle, they wanted me to have a spotlight. So I’m really grateful that they were so gracious to me as far as TV time and wanted me to be seen and heard and valued." [H/T New York Post]

Liv Morgan on what she learned from her time with AJ Styles and Finn Bálor

While Morgan was only with Styles and Bálor for a short time, she learned quite a few things from tagging with them. Specifically noting their level of comfort at all times.

"Their level of comfort. They’re just always ready to go," Liv Morgan said. "They’re calm before they wrestle, while I’m like pacing the hall back and forth and I’m like, “guys, guys.” I’m so excited. They think it’s cute, they think it’s funny. Their composure they compose themselves in a completely different manner than I do. They’ve wrestled way longer than I have. They have a bag of skills that I don’t even know about." [H/T New York Post]

It's a real shame that the faction of Morgan, Bálor, and Styles didn't get more time. It was a fun act and a breath of fresh air on Monday Night RAW during a time when a lot of things felt more of the same. Liv Morgan is set to compete in this Saturday's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. The former Roitt Squad member is currently the favorite to win the ladder match.

