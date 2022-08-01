"It was just very violent and chaotic" - Liv Morgan opens up about her unfortunate upbringing

Liv Morgan might be on top of the world as the SmackDown Women's Champion, but she had a very rough upbringing that made her the strong woman she is today.

At Money In The Bank, Morgan cashed in her briefcase to defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. This weekend, she once again defeated Rousey to retain the title.

Before SummerSlam, Liv Morgan sat down with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if she was still close to her family, Morgan revealed that she wasn't close to all of them due to how her life was growing up. She added that she still, however, has a good relationship with her mom:

"Not all of them. Some I haven't spoken to in years, but most of my family lives in Florida now. I'm really close with three," Liv Morgan said. "I have a good relationship with my mother. But yeah, I take care of them. I guess growing up and being in my environment, I understood really soon, like, this isn't what I want in my life. It was just very violent and chaotic, not a conducive environment to grow, so, I kind of knew like, I'm going to save my family. So when I saw WWE for the first time, I fell in love, and I was like, this is it. I'm not some hero, but I just always knew that's what I was going to do. That was my purpose. It was like, I'm going to save my family. I'm going to break this cycle of drugs, abuse and police at my house almost every single night." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Liv Morgan's match with Ronda Rousey was reportedly cut for time due to another match going long

Many fans were upset last night on social media following the conclusion of Morgan's match with Ronda Rousey. Not because of the result but because of the match length.

Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer took to Twitter to reveal why the SmackDown Women's Championship match was cut. He stated that Logan Paul and The Miz went long in their match:

"That match had a lot of time cut because Miz and Logan went long. HOW ABOUT WE CUT SOME VIDEO PACKAGES INSTEAD OF TIME OFF MATCHES?" Bryan Alvarez said in a tweet.

