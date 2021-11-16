Current WWE Superstar pays tribute to Britney Spears on RAW

Liv Morgan offered her praise to pop culture sensation Britney Spears on this week's RAW. It seems Liv's crimson red latex attire was heavily influenced by Britney's outfit in the 'Oops!...I Did It Again' music video.

After RAW came to its conclusion, Morgan confirmed her tribute to the icon by sharing some close-up stills of her costume. She also poked at RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch with the following tweet:

As Britney was recently exempted from her conservatorship, fans speculated that Morgan was honoring her for that.

Becky Lynch's promo was interrupted by Morgan during the go-home episode of RAW before Survivor Series. Lynch tried attacking Morgan with her Man-Handle Slam after she had some choice words for the champ.

Before she could complete the move, Morgan was able to anticipate and defend herself against Becky, before proceeding to taunt the champion by holding aloft the title which had been left in the ring.

Liv Morgan is the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship

Liv Morgan paved her path to the RAW Women's Championship after besting the likes of Bianca Belair, Queen Zelina, Rhea Ripley and Carmella in a Fatal 5-Way Match last week on RAW.

During the concluding moments of the match Queen Zelina got dropped by a vicious KOD from Belair. But before Belair could get the pin, she was dragged away by Doudrop, who sent her crashing into the ring post.

Carmella tried to cover her partner for the win but was instead rolled up by Liv for an emphatic victory. Liv was enthralled along with WWE fans, who serenaded her with cheers.

After the vehement victory. Morgan and Lynch confronted each other on top of the commentary table. Becky embraced the challenge posed by Morgan and exited while holding her championship..

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Can Liv Morgan go the distance? Tell us your thoughts in the comments:

What's next for Eva Marie? A former WWE writer has a suggestion for her.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Liv Morgan's outfit? Yes No 9 votes so far