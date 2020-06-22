Liv Morgan pays her respects to Sasha Banks after Sammy Guevara's disturbing comments

Sammy Guevara has made headlines for something he did four years back.

Liv Morgan has nothing but respect for Sasha Banks.

Earlier today, an old recording of a podcast resurfaced that included Sammy Guevara on the show. During the recording, the AEW star passed a disturbing comment that targeted Sasha Banks. While that recording has sent Twitterati into a frenzy, Liv Morgan took to Twitter to channel her emotions about it.

Liv Morgan tweets regarding Sasha Banks and Sammy Guevara

After the clip from the podcast resurfaced, the internet wrestling community was shell-shocked. Many fans of the business are waiting for Sammy Guevara or AEW to break their silence regarding the clip. Sasha Banks is yet to react to Guevara's comments as well.

Liv Morgan, a fellow woman wrestler, broke her silence regarding the situation and took to Twitter to pay her respects to Sasha Banks. In the tweet, Liv Morgan calls Sasha Banks the GOAT.

The tweet can be seen below;

Sasha Banks 🐐 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 22, 2020

Liv Morgan made her main roster debut as a member of the Riott Squad. Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Liv Morgan interfered in two separate matches to stake their claim on SmackDown. The trio attacked Becky Lynch, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Natalya on the same night, disrupting the Women's Divison of the WWE. Now, Morgan is enjoying her singles run on WWE RAW. She defeated Natalya in a match at WrestleMania and was also part of this year's Elimination Chamber Match that was won by Shayna Baszler.

Sasha Banks is one of the most gifted female Superstars on the roster and has played a massive role in uplifting women's wrestling in the WWE. She currently wrestles on the SmackDown brand, but since she is one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, she needs to pull off triple duty, defending the Championship on RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

Sasha Banks and Bayley won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship a few weeks back on SmackDown and have since defended their Titles at WWE Backlash and NXT. The team, known as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection, has held the Titles on two occasions. The first time Banks and Bayley won the Women's Tag Team Championship was at the Elimination Chamber PPV in 2019, crowning them as the inaugural Champions.