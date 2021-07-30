"I’m definitely pushing for it" - Liv Morgan plans to win the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament

WWE will hold its first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament later this year, and current SmackDown star Liv Morgan says she's planning to win it.

The tournament is currently scheduled to commence on the October 8th episode of Smackdown and the October 11th episode of RAW. The finals will reportedly be held in Saudi Arabia as the company will be returning to the country on October 21st, though no reports have been confirmed yet.

Speaking to WWE Deutschland, Liv Morgan stated that becoming the inaugural Queen of the Ring would be amazing and it's something she's pushing for.

"I mean I was really looking forward to winning Money In The Bank," said Morgan." "I really thought that this was my year and I was gonna be Ms. Money In The Bank but, I still wanna win Money In The Bank. I want to win the Royal Rumble. I want — you know we just announced Queen of the Ring and Liv Morgan as Queen of the Ring sounds amazing so that’s something I’m definitely pushing for."

"I’d love to be in another Elimination Chamber match," she added." "Any opportunity to prove myself in dangerous situations, I’m totally in. I’d love to compete [at] SummerSlam. SummerSlam’s coming up and so I’m hoping to have a really cool moment for SummerSlam. Pretty much any accolade you could have in WWE, I’m looking at it." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Liv Morgan wants to accomplish everything she can in WWE, including winning the Royal Rumble match and the Money In The Bank contract. She also wants to win a title from a certain Superstar on the blue brand.

Liv Morgan wants to challenge Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair defeated 'The Boss' Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 Night 2 to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship, and she has successfully defended the title against the likes of Bayley and Carmela.

Liv Morgan has revealed that she would love to defeat The EST of WWE at the Show of Shows next year to win the title.

"I mean I’d love to wrestle Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship," said Liv Morgan. "I’d like to wrestle for any championship at WrestleMania 38 but I’d love to have that SmackDown Women’s Title, that really means a lot to me so, that’s my best case scenario. I am happy, ready and willing to take on anyone that would like to face me at WrestleMania but, I would love to wrestle Bianca Belair for that women’s championship, and win."

Bianca Belair currently doesn't have an opponent for SummerSlam, so Liv Morgan could get what she has been dreaming of by challenging her to a match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

