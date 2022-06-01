"Im confused" - Liv Morgan points out a huge botch made by WWE on social media

Liv Morgan has pointed out a huge botch made by WWE's social media team on Twitter.

In a recent tweet, WWE posted a clip of Bayley's Hell in a Cell clash against Bianca Belair from 2021. The pair collided in a SmackDown Women's Championship match, with The EST coming out victorious.

Interestingly enough, WWE's caption for the same tweet was rather strange, as it read:

".@WWEUsos took down The #NewDay at #HIAC 2017!"

Along with several members of the WWE Universe, Morgan herself quickly noticed the error made on Twitter. She pointed it out by writing the following:

"Im confused"

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

The tweet from WWE has since been deleted, but below is a screengrab of it:

WWE made a huge error on Twitter

If you're wondering, in 2017, The Usos did face The New Day inside Hell in a Cell in a brutal match between the two teams. Jimmy and Jey defeated Big E and Xavier Woods, who were accompanied by Kofi Kingston, to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Fast forward to 2022, and four years later, The Usos are still in possession of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship.

Liv Morgan recently reacted to Dakota Kai's new name and look

Dakota Kai was released by WWE back in April of 2022. She recently took to Twitter to reveal her new hairstyle and also noted that she will now be known as King Kota going forward.

In reaction to the change, Liv Morgan had a surprising response, as she quoted Kota's tweet to write:

"R u kidddddddiiiinnnngggg"

Check out Morgan's reaction to King Kota's new look:

Morgan will be in action at the upcoming Hell in a Cell premium live event herself. She will team up with AJ Styles and Finn Balor to face The Judgment Day trio of Edge, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest.

